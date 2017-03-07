33°
Tenant ordered to pay $8,000 to fix destroyed rental home

Emma Clarke
| 7th Mar 2017 4:00 AM

IT took less than 12 months for a man to destroy his Collingwood Park rental home.

Walls and windows were left smashed and broken when Nathan Maxwell Gibson left the property in June and left his landlord with an $8,000 clean-up bill.

Yesterday he was ordered to pay for the damages.

In sentencing in Ipswich Magistrates Court Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Gibson, 27, "put the home owner in a lot of difficulty".

Gibson pleaded guilty to 10 charges including wilful damage, stealing, assault or obstruct police and driving a defective vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank on November 17.

Gibson told Ms MacCallum he was using drugs at the time of the offending,

"I got in a rut in life and it got to me more than expected," he said.

Gibson was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and 12 months probation.

He was ordered to pay $8083.25 restitution and disqualified form driving for six months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

