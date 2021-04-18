Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich RSL Sub Branch stalwart Matt Rennie.
Ipswich RSL Sub Branch stalwart Matt Rennie.
News

Tenacious veteran scores big win for lost soldiers

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NEW memorial walls to be built in the Ipswich General Cemetery to honour ‘forgotten’ soldiers who were buried without any recognition of their service have been approved by the council.

Identifying former servicemen and the roles they played in conflicts of years gone by has been Ipswich RSL Sub Branch stalwart Matt Rennie’s mission for the past 15 years.

Ipswich City Council has now approved two 4.5 metre long and 1.1 metre high concrete walls in the Australian Imperial Forces section of the cemetery.

Artist's impression of Australian Imperial Force section with two new walls in Ipswich Cemetery.
Artist's impression of Australian Imperial Force section with two new walls in Ipswich Cemetery.

They will be painted to match the existing L-shaped walls built 15 years ago and will hold brass plaques to commemorate the service of 157 soldiers who previously weren’t recognised.

The list of servicemen has been approved by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ Office of Australian War Graves.

Earlier this year Mr Rennie was awarded the RSL Meritorious Service Medal, which is the highest award the organisation can give to a member over and above a life membership for his more than 30 years of continuous service.

The soldiers he has identified in the cemetery either didn’t have anything on their headstone to identify their service or didn’t have a headstone at all.

LOCAL NEWS: Stolen ute leads police on perilous pursuit through Ipswich

He believes he will eventually identify more than 200 soldiers.

Mr Rennie said he had found 72 veterans buried in the cemetery who came from the Sandy Gallop mental home.

“They’d been disowned,” he said.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the new development was an important way of paying the community’s respects to servicemen and women.

“The sacrifices made by the members of our armed forces have helped to build the free and prosperous society that we enjoy today,” she said.

“The new markings are an opportunity to remember those who served the nation, including those who came home carrying the physical and psychological scars of conflict.

“I would like to thank Mr Rennie and everyone who has helped him for their commitment to our returned servicemen and women.”

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        Premium Content Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        News The Queen has farewelled Prince Philip during an emotional funeral as Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate showed encouraging signs of familial harmony.

        ‘Thanks Gubbie’ as Jets attend to worrying injury toll

        Premium Content ‘Thanks Gubbie’ as Jets attend to worrying injury toll

        Rugby League Ipswich medical team in for busy week after series of concerns from latest Intrust...

        Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        Premium Content Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        News Police and the government have taken the ‘extraordinary step’ of warning 220,000...

        State’s smallest bus gets surprising result

        Premium Content State’s smallest bus gets surprising result

        News The mini bus was introduced in January last year to service one of Ipswich’s...