Tenacious Tigers showcase youth, courage, leadership

WITH four debutants, losing a vice-captain and being a first game, the Norths expected to be rusty.

However, the Tigers A-Graders displayed early courage and commitment in upstaging Fassifern 28-10 at Harrisville on Saturday night.

A hat-trick of team tries by centre Matty Bettiens capped a victory where Norths responded to every challenge.

Recently appointed head coach Michael Williamson praised his team’s gritty first-up performance having a number of young players stepping up after Norths lost a wealth of off-season experience.

“I was really impressed with how they dug deep,’’ said Williamson, who only took over recently from off-season appointed coach Gary Lawrence.

“It’s been a fairly new squad . . . a lot of Norths junior lads.’’

The Rugby League Ipswich competition A-Grade debutants were brothers Shane and August Tolova’a, Costa Charalambous and Cody Masson-McKlaren.

The Tolova’a siblings are Norths juniors.

Charalambous played his first A-Grade match for the club in the second row after previous stints with West End and in England.

Masson-McKlaren’s effort at hooker off the bench was creditable after he broke his leg two years ago.

The debutants had more important roles after Norths lost vice-captain Ethan Page to a shoulder injury at halftime.

Leading 16-6 at the break, Norths got the job done.

“We dropped more ball (in the first half) than what we would have liked but defensively they were really strong,’’ Williamson said.

“They all stepped up in the second half and basically dug deep knowing the fact that Pagey wasn’t going to be there for the last 40.



“They scrambled well. They were there for each other.

“We actually played about the last 15-20 minutes pretty much with no more interchanges.’’



In attack, Bettiens led the way with his hat-trick.

Presley Lowe, also playing in the centres, also scored with a 90m runaway effort from a scrum.

Norths captain Lewis Smith also earnt praise for his leadership efforts, especially after Norths lost versatile forward Page.

With Page’s injury to be assessed further and some other bumps and bruises, Williamson welcomed next weekend off for his team’s recovery.

Norths have some players eligible for the Ipswich Diggers open and under-19 sides contesting the annual Chairman’s Trophy competition.

The Diggers squads are expected to be finalised on Monday after the weekend injury toll is assessed.

In the other Saturday night A-Grade match, Brothers secured their second win of the season with an entertaining 36-16 victory over the Ipswich Jets.

Brothers showcased their scoring threat with five different try scorers and the accurate boot of Wes Conlon.

The Jets also turned on some super tries with Shar Walden and Jake Teevan instrumental in their attack.

STATE OF PLAY

Rugby League Ipswich Rd 2: A Grade - Brothers 36 (Mitch Molloy 2, Wes Conlon, Noah Elisaia, Denman Ah You, Matthew Bell tries; Wes Conlon 4 goals, 2 penalty goals) def Ipswich Jets 16 (Rhys Jacks, Shar Walden, Isaac Toby tries; Izacc Toby 2 goals).

Norths 28 (Matty Bettiens 3, Presley Lowe, tries; Lachlan Williamson 4 goals) def Fassifern 10 (scorers unavailable).

Reserve Grade: Brothers drew Rosewood 22-22, Leprechauns def West End 48-10, Fassifern def Norths 26-12.

Under 19: Norths def Fassifern 20-16.

Women: Goodna def Runaway Bay 22-4.