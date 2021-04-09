Tenacious Josh sets fine Ipswich example keen to help others

Ipswich Jets five-eight Josh Cleeland, wearing his distinctive headgear, looks to make a decisive run.

HAVING worn headgear since junior footy, Josh Cleeland considers it a habit more than a superstition.

Making sure his trusty headpiece is packed in the rugby league kit is just something he does before each game.

However, as the Ipswich Jets playmaker prepares for Saturday's Intrust Super Cup game on the Sunshine Coast, his place in the team is as important as his extra on-field protection.

Cleeland, 29, is a wonderful example of how tenacious Ipswich born and bred footballers can rise through club ranks to higher level teams, all while remaining in their home city.

The former West End Bulldogs and Norths Tigers five-eighth has also displayed his determination, coming back from an ACL injury in his left knee that forced him out of the game for three years.

Cleeland had started in the Jets under 20s in 2009 before his major setback.

He returned in 2013 before sharing in the Jets historic State League and Interstate grand final double two years later.

"That was definitely the highlight,'' Cleeland said.

"I didn't even think I would be playing Cup again after hurting myself.''

He was grateful to former Jets coaches - Ben and Shane Walker - for "giving him a shot'' after his injury ordeal.

"I was honoured and proud to be part of that team and come back and give to the young blokes here,'' he said.

Josh Cleeland in action for the Ipswich Jets. Picture: Rob Williams

While his knee is good now, Cleeland said last year provided another challenge.

"With all this COVID stuff, it was pretty hard to stay fit and stay focused I guess,'' he said.

"You don't know when you're training. You don't know if you're even going to play so mentally it's hard but the boys all stick together so it's great.''

He remains proud of his Ipswich origins.

Cleeland played for West End from six to under-15 before joining Norths Tigers. He returned to the Bulldogs under 18s before seizing his Jets colts opportunity.

He attended Ipswich State High, further highlighting his city links and home grown development.

In the Intrust Super Cup, Cleeland has played in 69 games, scoring 118 points from 15 tries and 29 goals.

He appreciates the pathway the Jets are providing for Ipswich footballers.

"That's what we are trying to do here,'' he said.

"Get the young guys coming through and wear this jersey.

"It's been good.''

Apart from sharing in the Jets stunning 2015 title achievements, Cleeland also enjoyed his previous stint with the Queensland Residents representative team.

"That was definitely a good one for me,'' he said. "To play for Queensland is everything to you, at any level.

"And to also get to captain was unreal too.''

Away from footy, the country music fan has a diverse taste in food.

He also wears some tattoos on his right arm and chest.

"They all pretty much mean something to me,'' he said.

Having always played five-eighth, Cleeland enjoys his senior role at the Jets.

"It's good. It's something you want to do when you get older anyway,'' he said.

"You want to help the younger guys.

"When you were a young player, you probably stuffed up in the past. You did some things you wished you could have changed.

"It's up to us now to try and help them and give them our story so they can fix theirs up.''

Senior Ipswich Jets footballer Josh Cleeland prepares for training. Picture: David Lems

As a scaffolder for about eight years, Cleeland often has to work in other cities like he did travelling to Rockhampton over Easter.

But training and playing for the Jets is never far from his thoughts.

Although the Jets are winless from their first two 2021 Cup matches, Cleeland agrees with head coach Keiron Lander that victory is close.

"We look at the video and bits and pieces were really good,'' he said.

"Quick play the balls and stuff are hurting us. The six again (new rule) thing is good for us but when we give it to them, it's also hard to stop them - the momentum.

"We are actually fit enough and we agile enough to get through it. We just need to stop their momentum and go forward that way.

"I don't think we are too far away. We've scored some good tries and we're doing some good line breaks.''

The Jets showed glimpses of their best footy in their pre-Easter 44-22 loss to the PNG Hunters.

"I think we are close but we all need to get on the same page,'' Cleeland said.

"We have been out for a year last year so it's going to take time.

"And the style that we play, you need to be with each other all the time because you need to know what they are going to do.''

The Jets face another huge challenge on Saturday having last beating the Falcons in 2018.

Free viewing

Saturday's Round 3 match between the Jets and Falcons will stream for free on Kayo Freebies. The game at Sunshine Coast Stadium kicks off at 2.40pm.

Visit kayosports.com.au/freebies.