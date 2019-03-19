Tenacious Ipswich club efforts at national titles

Ipswich and District Athletic Club heptathletes Mikaela Doneley, Sophie Wilkins, Kiara Condon and Laylani Va'ai contested the Australian Junior Combined Event Championships in Tasmania.

ATHLETICS: Ipswich club competitors had to deal with injury and illness as well as tough opposition at the latest national championships.

Mikaela Doneley, Sophie Wilkins, Kiara Condon and rising talent Laylani Va'ai represented the city at last week-end's Australian Junior Combined Events Championships in Tasmania.

Mikaela's preparation was hampered with hamstring problems.

Kiara was returning from a broken foot.

Laylani battled a bad case of bronchitis.

Sophie led the way winning a bronze medal in the under-15 heptathlon.

"Just getting to this level has been an amazing feat for our girls,'' club president and coach Vic Pascoe said.

"The number of personal bests is a testament to their commitment and dedication to overcome obstacles at the highest level in the country.

"It was tremendous how each of the girls and parents supported each other throughout the weekend. It was camaraderie at its best.''

How the promising heptathletes fared.

Sophie Wilkins: U/15 heptathlon 3606 points 3rd.

Results of her seven events: 90m hurdles 15.38 3rd; high jump 1.36m 5th =PB; shot put 10.35m 2nd; 200m 29.77 6th PB; long jump 4.43m 3rd; javelin 26.88m 2nd; 800m 2.49.83 4th PB.

Mikaela Doneley: U/15 heptathlon 2939 points 6th.

Event results: 90m hurdles 15.78 4th; high jump 1.45m 3rd PB; shot put 6.52m 6th; 200m 29.33 5th; long jump 3.67m 6th; javelin12.46m 6th; 800m 2.55.00 6th.

Kiara Condon: U/16 heptathlon 4006 points 7th PB.

Event results: 90m hurdles 14.73 4th; high jump 1.54m 2nd; shot put 10.41m 1st; 200m 28.98 9th; long jump 4.44m 9th; javelin 27.46m 5th; 800m 2.45.83 9th PB.

Laylani Va'ai: U/17 heptathlon 3649 points 7th PB.

Event results: 100m hurdles 17.57 10th; high jump 1.31m 11th; shot put 12.68m 1st; 200m 27.94 7th; long jump 4.61m 9th; javelin 28.17m 4th PB; 800m 2.50.76 10th PB.