10 things that have vanished in ten years

Darren Hallesy
| 23rd Feb 2017 1:41 PM Updated: 2:23 PM

IT'S amazing when you think about it how fast things come and go.

Techology and food trends are changing on a daily basis, so here's some things that you were used to just ten years ago, that are now considered items from "The Olden Days".

Before you know it you're called Grandad just because you take a thermos and a radio to the footy.

1. Fax Machines

Seriously, who still uses a fax machine these days? Not so long ago you'd be changing the paper rolls on a daily basis to meet demand but with the influx of email the fax machine has died a very quick death to be replaced with photocopiers that can scan and email in a flash.

2. Pollywaffles

It was a real shock to everyone in the QT office when one of our 20-something reporters had no idea what a Pollywaffle was. An Australian icon, the chocolate bar with a marshmallow centre inside a waffle cone and wrapped in chocolate went the way of the dinosaurs in 2009 when after 62 years Nestle stopped production due to poor sales, and a part of Australia died inside us all. The brand refuses to die, with a Pollywaffle ice cream now in supermarkets.

3. CD's

Remember when JB Hi-Fi first opened near you and you were amazed at how many cd's were on display? Oh my God…EVERY single Nickelback album is only $9.95!*  Fast forward to 2017 and that section has been replaced with coffee machines and vacuum cleaners. Gone are the days when you'd go to a store to actually buy a cd, drive home and plonk it in the stereo. People today want music and they want it NOW, with digital downloads totally dominating the industry. At least with a CD you own the music, compared with having the right to listen to it….maybe you should have read those terms and conditions before you hit 'Download'.

*If you really DO like Nickelback, chances are you don't know anything about music anyway, so ignore everything in the above paragraph. It's for other people.

4. Cigarette Brands

Gone are the days when your social standing was based on the brand of cigarette you smoked. Anyone who smoked Benson and Hedges was a lot classier than the bloke who puffed on a Winfield Blue. Just like the Marlboro Man (who ironically died of cancer), cigarette brands and now defined by how gross the picture is on the horrid green packaging, removing the stigma of branding in one fast law change.

Editor's note: In case you've been living in a box for 50 years, smoking is actually bad for you, it will give you cancer….seriously.....call 13 Quit.

 

5. Spearmint Leaves

Hands up if heaven as a kid was a summer's day with your friends enjoying a milkshake and a dollar's worth of Spearmint Leaves? There was outrage across the nation in 2015 when Allen's announced they were stopping production of the popular green lolly due to 'poor sales', and once again, we all shed a tear. Luckily you can still find them in the odd 'cheap crap' shop around the place, so take that Allen's, we love our Spearmint Leaves and we won't be denied!

6. Backyard Cricket

There's a reason why the Aussie Cricket team has struggled for the last few years, and the answer lies in a quick look at the great Aussie backyard. These days the old quarter of an acre block has been replaced with housing estates that sees families living in homes with a backyard so small you can't swing a mouse, never mind a cat. As a result, kids no longer have the room or urge to play cricket when surrounded by 6 foot fences and trying not to bump their heads on the barbie next to the 1mx1m 'patio'. Shame on you Australia….shame.

7. Digital Cameras

All the rage over the last 15 or so years, digital cameras were an essential purchase. With manufacturers like Apple basing their whole advertising campaign for the latest i-this or i-that on the camera that is included in the hardware, is it any wonder that carrying a phone AND a camera around with you is a thing of the past. Just don't forget to actually store those pics of your lunch on a pc people or they are gone forever. Oh, and those 25,643,387 selfies.

8. Telephones and Answering Machines

Gone are the days of handing out your home phone number. Ten years ago we all had cordless phones and would sit on them for hours at night talking to people. Skype, texting, mobiles and facetime have become the norm now to the point that nobody needs a phone at home. As for having a funny answering machine message, sadly they too are gone.

9. Video Stores

"Come on kids, let's go rent a movie" was what you'd hear in 2007. Today it's "Dad, I've got 12,000 movies to choose from online and there's NOTHING to watch!" Ugh. Kids huh?

Gone are the days when you'd pop into Blockbuster Video, Video Ezy, Plains Video or Civic Video to pay $6 for the latest release dvd or blu ray to watch that night and drop back the next day.

Fast internet and streaming services took a long time to become the norm, and Aussies love it.

10. iPods and MP3 players

Another item replaced by the influx of smartphones. Once you have a mini computer in your pocket with massive storage options, why wouldn't you store your music on there? Manufacturers have forced us to ditch our music players and use our phone for everything including storing and streaming music, podcasts and watching funny cat videos.

Topics:  comment ipswich opinion technology

