Ten seconds of agony deny Jets victory in Cairns

AN early morning flight home gave Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander a chance to reflect on one of the cruellest losses in rugby league.

Waiting at the Cairns airport, he shared what his players were feeling after losing the previous night's Intrust Super Cup match in the final 10 seconds.

"They were absolutely shattered after the game,'' Lander said.

"We are all so disappointed to play so well and lose a game like that.

"We were way better than the week before.''

But after coming close to beating Souths Logan in their previous 28-20 loss, the Jets went down 24-22 to Northern Pride at Barlow Park on Saturday night.

Lander watched his team's second win of the year disappear in a flash.

"We found a way to lose it,'' he said.

The Jets had secured a 10-6 halftime lead through tries by winger Ratu Rotavisoro and five-eight Josh Cleeland, who is captaining the side with Nat Neale recovering from a facial injury.

"Defensively we were turning up and working hard for each other pretty much the whole game,'' Lander said.

"We had probably six more opportunities in that first half with a couple of good line breaks. We didn't execute those opportunities.''

Jets 'jigsaw' puzzle taking shape

Jets five-eight and stand-in captain Josh Cleeland. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Tries to centre Keenan Yorston and second rower Hugh Sedger in the second half lifted Ipswich to a 22-18 advantage and a chance to complete a terrific away victory.

However, with seconds remaining, Pride winger Shawn Bowen found a way through Ipswich's defence out wide to level the scores.

Pride goalkicker Tom Steadman converted after the siren to inflict a painful defeat on the Jets.

"It was literally the last play,'' Lander said.

"We didn't hit the line quick enough and exposed our wing.

"They scored right in the corner and then kicked it to take the lead.''

Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander.

Despite the latest Jets setback, Lander maintained his team was heading in the right direction.

He praised Sedger, Zac Hetherington and Jayden Connors for their commitment in the match being unable to train last week.

"We went into the game with three of our blokes still under the weather, a bit crook,'' he said.

Hetherington suffered a groin injury during the encounter.

Second rower/centre Gerome Burns and forward Nic Flocas made their debuts in Cairns.

Lander said Burns was a footballer to watch in the future.

"The kid can play,'' the Jets coach said.

"There's no doubt with good support, good coaching and our team doing the right thing, that kid can definitely go to the next level.''

Flocas also gained some valuable minutes.

"He's just learning to roll up the sleeves,'' Lander said.

"It was all pretty new for Nic. He's 22 and it's a very fast game so he will only get better as well.''

The Jets can regroup through the week before another away trip to Rockhampton next weekend.