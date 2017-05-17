10 rules pet owners need to know to avoid hefty fines

Some of Ipswich's more surprising local laws include a requirement for anyone walking their dog in a public place to be prepared in case pooch needs to go number two.

CARRYING a bag specifically to pick up your dog's poop isn't just good practice for Ipswich residents, it's the law.

Pet owners are governed by laws set out by the Queensland Government - which after May 26 will include a host of new rules related to breeding - but each local government also has its own set of animal management laws.

In Gladstone that used to include a curfew for cats.

Owners who let their furry friends roam between 8pm and 6.30am, before 2011, were breaking the local laws.

In Ipswich, cats aren't allowed to roam at any time and if you have an issue with a roaming cat Ipswich City Council provides handouts to let your neighbour know about their cat's adventures in a friendly manner.

Some of Ipswich's more surprising local laws include a requirement for anyone walking their dog in a public place to be prepared in case pooch needs to go number two.

And of course to use that receptacle to pick up any poop the dog may produce.

Failure to carry a poop bag, or pick-up said poop, could see Ipswich residents slapped with a $2438 fine.

Ipswich City Council also requires that all dogs are registered, micro-chipped and confined to the property at all times.

Failure to register a dog is also worth $2438.

If your dog likes going in the car be aware there are rules about that too; your animal must be tethered in, or on that vehicle.

At no point should a dog be able to put its head over the edge of a ute tray, or out of a car window. That's also worth $2438 in fines.

Got a female dog that isn't de-sexed?

Well when she goes on heat it's not just recommended that you keep her inside; it's law.

The council's local laws clearly state it is the pet owner's responsibility to ensure a dog on heat, or which has an infectious disease, must not be in a public place.

Failure to keep your on heat dog inside could see you slapped with a $2438.

And that's not the only time your dog isn't allowed in public places.

Under the local laws a dog must not;