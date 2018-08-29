Menu
Ten recruits to join city's firefighting operations

29th Aug 2018 12:03 AM

TEN new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recruits will be dispatched to Ipswich after graduation.

The recruits will be some of the 32 personnel stationed throughout regional Queensland when they graduate in December.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the recruits would undergo 78 days of intensive training before Ipswich deployment.

Mr Crawford said the allocated firefighting positions had been determined by QFES' operational response priorities.

He said the course attracted 279 applications as part of a closed merit process specifically for QFES auxiliary firefighters and firefighters from other fire services around Australia.

"QFES expects the highest standards from its firefighters and these recruits, who are due to graduate on December 14, have shown they are dedicated and committed to gaining the skills and knowledge necessary to perform this important role," he said.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll welcomed the recruits and congratulated them on their selection.

