Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Two rescue helicopters were required after a rollover in a Somerset town yesterday evening.
CRASH: Two rescue helicopters were required after a rollover in a Somerset town yesterday evening. Tobi Loftus
News

Two rescue choppers called after seven hurt in rollover

Dominic Elsome
by
28th Jan 2019 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM

TEN patients were assessed by paramedics after a single vehicle rollover in the Somerset region yesterday.

Eight Queensland Ambulance Service units were required to treat patients suffering from multiple injuries in a variety of conditions at Linville, after a vehicle rolled on George Street at 5.22pm.

Two rescue helicopters were also required.

Two patients were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in serious conditions.

A further two patients in serious but stable conditions were transported by helicopter to Sunshine University Hospital.

Two children were taken in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital, and another adult was transported in a stable condition to Esk Hospital.

editors picks esk hospital ipswich hospital linville queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter royal brisbane hospital somerset region sunshine coast university hospital traffic incident vehicle rollover
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver