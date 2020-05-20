Ten jobs available in Ipswich and surrounding areas
THERE'S businesses in Ipswich and surrounding areas that are looking to fill multiple positions at the moment.
If you're looking for work, here's 10 employment opportunities for you to apply for.
Entry level warehousing roles
Contract: Full time
Location: Western suburbs and Ipswich
Pay: $25 - $34.99 per hour
There are multiple positions available for warehousing assistants in the Brisbane West/Ipswich area.
The hours for the role would be Monday to Friday from 8am-4pm.
Successful applicants should be:
- Punctual, reliable and hardworking
- Physically fit and able to lift packages of up to 25kg
- Have a high attention to detail
- Willing to learn and become a part of the business
- Have an interest in the company products
A forklift licence and at least on year of experience in a similar role will be highly regarded but not mandatory.
Training will be provided for the right applicant.
Administration team member
Contract: Casual
Location: The Good Guys Ipswich
Pay: Unspecified
Successful applicants should have:
- Solid customer service and administration experience
- A keen eye for detail
- The ability to thrive under pressure
- The ability to multi-task and prioritise
Contractor delivery driver
Contract: Full time
Location: Western suburbs and Ipswich
Pay: $30 - $39.99 per hour
Training will be provided for someone wanting to undertake a van contractor delivery position.
Successful applicants should have:
- A good work ethic and strong communication skills
- A driver's license and own vehicle
Pick packers and food processors
Contract: Full time
Location: Ipswich, Booval and Redbank
Pay: $50,000
A company is looking to employ entry level and experienced staff across multiple warehouses for pick packing and food processor positions.
The role would include morning or night shifts between Monday and Friday.
Successful applicants should have:
- A willingness to learn
- A high level of energy and commitment
- Excellent time management skills
- The ability to do heavy lifting if required (up to 15kgs)
- A permanent resident status, or be an Australian or NZ citizen
- A desire for ongoing career development
- Commitment to a long lasting industry
Landscape labourers
Contract: Full time
Location: Ipswich
Pay: $28 per hour
Work Monday to Friday building garden beds and updating parks.
Successful candidates:
- Must be Reasonably fit
- Have a great Can-Do Attitude & Motivated
- Are an Australian or NZ permanent resident or citizen
Barista
Contract: Casual/vacation
Location: West Ipswich and Augustine
Pay: Unspecified
Join the team at Zarraffa's Coffee in West Ipswich or Augustine Heights.
Previous barista experience will be an advantage but is not essential.
Successful candidates should be:
- Confident and well spoken
- Outgoing and not afraid of hard work and good fun
- Impeccable presentation and personal hygiene
- Thrive on working in a fast paced, team environment
- Honest and have integrity
- Self-motivated
Group Fitness - outdoor
Contract: Casual/vacation
Location: CBD and Western Brisbane
Pay: $30 - $45+ per hour
A fitness business is looking for personal trainers for their outdoor training sessions.
Positions are available at Mt Gravatt, Bardon and Kedron, with the potential of additional locations in the future.
You must have a certificate III and certificate IV in fitness, a first aid certificate and at least one year of experience as a personal trainer.
Delivery Driver
Contract: Casual
Location: Redbank Plains
Pay: Unspecified
A landscape supply company is looking for someone with an MR License to work for them on a casual basis.
The contract will be an on-call role for someone with a good knowledge of the North and South Brisbane areas.
Successful candidates should have:
- Knowledge of Landscaping materials
- Current MR driver's license
- Forklift and Loader Ticket (LF)
- A clean driving history
- A well-groomed appearance and be physically fit
- A reliable work ethic
Motorcycle salesperson
Contract: Full time
Location: Ipswich
Pay: Unspecified
Top Gun Motorcycles is looking for a salesperson to join their team.
This role would be perfect for someone who is enthusiastic about motorcycles and has an open license to drive one.
Successful candidates should be well-presented, sales orientated, tenacious and have a customer focus.
Food processing workers
Contract: Full time
Location: Ipswich and surrounding areas
Pay: Unspecified
A food processing business is hiring workers to fill multiple positions on a full-time basis.
Successful applicants should:
- - Be eager to learn and have the ability to work in a fast-moving environment
- Be able to manage the operation of food conveyors
- Take responsibility for cleanliness
- Be capable of food preparation
- Be able to life 20-25kgs
Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.