Ten Ipswich drink, drug drivers named and shamed

DRINKING too many Pure Blonde beers late at night landed one driver back before the court for a drink driving offence that ended in his loss of licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said police intercepted Jayden Rigney driving just before 2am in Leichhardt.

"Says he drank six Pure Blonde beers. He was breath tested at 2.13am and his breath specimen tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.065," Snr Const Boss said.

Jayden Terrence John Rigney, 21, a support worker from Flagstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving in Leichhardt on April 2.

When asked by magistrate Virginia Sturgess what he had to say on the matter he replied: "Not much, just go to work".

"You have had a previous drink drive offence. Should have learned your lesson by now," Ms Sturgess said.

She noted that the previous offence he had an alcohol reading of .047 when he should have had a zero alcohol because of his then licence (either a learner or provisional).

He was fined $350 and his licence disqualified one month.

Natalie Jane Higgins, 46, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in West Ipswich on May 30.

She received a supervised 12-month probation order and her licence was disqualified for nine months.

Rebecca Oldham, 36, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Collingwood Park on April 5.

Her licence was disqualified for 12 months and she was placed on a nine month probation order.

Jason Scott Stallan, 48, from Newtown, was fined $500 and his licence disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to driving drug positive when on an L/P licence at Blackstone on February 5.

Norman Maheianuu Tinorua, 24, from Annerley, was fined $1000 and licence disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Leichhardt on April 10.

David William Charlie Harris, 45, from Redbank, was fined $750 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when in charge of a motor vehicle at Redbank on May 16.

Tyson James Morris Douglas, 24, from Silkstone, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months when he pleaded guilty to driving at Spring Hill on January 25 when not the holder of a licence.

Rebecca Karen Francis, 38, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Bundamba on December 29, 2019, and to other drug related offences.

Her licence was disqualified for six months and she was placed on a 12 month probation order.

Joshua Neil Malone, 31, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive at Redbank Plains on January 30.

His licence was disqualified for one month and he was fined $200.00.

Jason Lloyd Nolan, 41, from Darra, was fined $800 and his licence was disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Clarendon on January 24.