Ten hints at Masked Singer judge change

Season 2 of the Masked Singer Australia is coming to an end tonight, and while the bonkers Channel 10 reality show hasn't disappointed, fans have been missing one very confused judge in Lindsay Lohan.

The Mean Girls star's seemingly random presence on the show was scuppered by coronavirus border closures earlier this year, with comedian Urzila Carlson stepping up to the plate.

According to Channel 10's head of entertainment, however, 2021 could see Lohan's much-anticipated return.

Lindsay Lohan may return for season three of The Masked Singer. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, Stephen Tate made it known the network is keen for the star's return in 2021, revealing she's been "in touch" with the team throughout filming.

"Lindsay is still very much a friend of the show and all of the team," he told the publication.

"She has been in touch throughout this whole thing. Of course, we would love to have her back.

"Let's see what 2021 brings," he added.

Lohan was unable to return as a judge on The Masked Singer this year due to travel restrictions enforced over COVID-19.

Instead, comedian Urzila Carlson joined the panel alongside Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue.

Urzila Carlson joined the The Masked Singer cast this year. Picture: Supplied

Carlson - a hilarious regular on Have You Been Paying Attention? - has been throwing out far-out guesses all season in Lohan's place.

Last year, the Parent Trap actress had little to no idea who any of the unmasked celebs were until her sister's ex Cody Simpson was unveiled in the finale.

Lohan didn't seem to take the replacement well, unfollowing all her fellow panel members on social media earlier this year.

Lindsay Lohan was an endearing addition to The Masked Singer panel. Picture: Channel 10.

Speaking on the Kyle & Jackie O show in August, co-stars Jackie O and Urzila Carlson discussed the dramatic move.

"Lindsay has reached out on WhatsApp to check in and see how everything is going," Jackie O said.

"I think the reason why she has unfollowed - well she muted us actually - is because she doesn't want to see The Masked Singer stuff because she really wanted to be part of it.

"So I don't blame her in a way because you don't want to be constantly reminded of the job you wanted but can't do right now because of COVID."

Jackie O discussed the star unfollowing the cast this year. Picture: Channel 10.

She said: "I'm assuming that's why and not because there is any other reason."

Carlson agreed, suggesting that Lohan could even return as a judge on the show next year.

"I reckon she will click follow back next year when she is back and hopefully COVID is gone," she said.

Lohan grew close to her castmates last year, with Hughesy revealing on Hit FM last year that he partied with the star in her hotel room along with comedian Nazeem Hussain.

The Masked Singer grand finale airs tonight from 7.30 on Channel 10. Follow our live coverage here.

Originally published as Ten hints at Masked Singer judge change