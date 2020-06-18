Ten community groups to share $29,000 in funding

BIG SPEND: Ten clubs in the Lockyer Valley will share in $29,000 of grant funding from a local council.

BIG SPEND: Ten clubs in the Lockyer Valley will share in $29,000 of grant funding from a local council.

NEW sports equipment, funds for irrigation and new events equipment have all been made possible for local groups thanks to council grants.

Ten community groups in the Lockyer Valley will share more than $29,000 in grants from Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The council today approved the funding and Mayor Tanya Milligan said the funds were a big benefit for the clubs and the community.

“Now more than ever these community groups will benefit from a leg up, which will allow them to bounce back from the challenges of Covid-19,” Cr Milligan said.

“During round three (of the grants) we focused on groups that would use grant funding for the purchase of event equipment and I know we have a wide range of deserving clubs in the mix.”

The mayor described the funding as an “investment” rather than a “handout”.

Recipients of the latest round include: