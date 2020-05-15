Ten books as recommended by your local bookshop

In need of a good read? Not sure what to read?

The team at Bookface Orion Springfield have got you covered.

Here’s a list of 10 books for people of all ages:

Attack of the Heebie Jeebies by Tom Pervical junior fiction

“Kids who enjoy Anh Do will love this.”

Lost but Found By Peter Sharp animals/nonfiction

“An uplifting story about rescue dogs finding their fur-ever families, a must for all animal lovers.”

Half A King by Joe Abercombie fantasy

“Perfect for fans of Game of Thones or the Witcher.”

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo fantasy

“With a Netflix series coming out soon you won’t want to miss this one.”

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark by Michelle McNamara true crime

“This book helped to finally arrest one of the USA’s worst criminals – The Golden State Killer.”

The Wife and the Window By Christian White Crime/thriller

“You wont be able to put this one down, it will keep you guessing til the last page.”

Belgravia by Julian Fellowes Historical Drama

“Perfect for fans of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey.”

The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley fiction

“A heart warming and feel good story perfect with a cuppa on a chilly day.”

The Colouring Competition by Heath Mackenzie childrens book

“With bright colours and a fun story, this is a great book for your kids will love”

Top End Girl by Mirada Tapsell memoir

“A funny, wise and thought-provoking read from one of Australia’s freshest and favourite TV actors.”

