Ten accidentally spoils MasterChef ending

Ten may have accidentally spoiled its own show with a gaffe posted on the MasterChef website.

During Sunday night's emotional semi-final, Reynold Poernomo, Emelia Jackson and Laura Sharrad were seen battling it out in the kitchen for a spot in the final two.

Reynold was ultimately eliminated - a detail which appeared to be reflected on Ten's website prior to the result being read out.

Posting a screenshot to Twitter, one fan suggested Ten had "given the ending up with a premature website update".

#MasterChefAU #SpoilerAlert Has @Channel10AU given the ending up with a premature website update? No Reynold but Emailya and Laura highlighted? pic.twitter.com/qya1l3CsGx — DJ (@RMXD) July 19, 2020

In the show's synopsis, Laura and Emelia were the only contestants highlighted - while Reynold wasn't even featured on the list.

The screenshot is time stamped at 8.16pm, while the elimination wasn't announced until well after 9pm.

News.com.au has reached out to Ten for comment.

Reynold was booted from the competition on Sunday night.

During the penultimate episode, the trio was tasked with a gruelling dessert challenge made up of a whopping 113 steps.

Reynold, who had become a favourite to win the show after scoring immunity twice in the past fortnight, faltered at the final hurdle while trying to recreate three-hatted guest judge Martin Benn's signature Toffee Apple dessert.

The technically difficult Toffee Apple dessert.

The contestants were all given three hours and 45 minutes to complete the complex dish, which featured 10 different components.

During preparations, Reynold came unstuck after leaving his leaf decorations in the oven too long and almost burning his caramel, although he insisted he was happy with his work when it came time to present it to the four judges.

Unfortunately, they all agreed his caramel was too sweet - while Emelia and Laura's were deemed near-perfect, flavour-wise - meaning Reynold was sent home.

MasterChef: Back to Win grand final airs tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as Ten accidentally spoils MasterChef ending