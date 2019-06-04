Menu
Temps to head south with icy blast

4th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
A COLD air mass is set to hit Ipswich today, sending the mercury plummeting southward at a rate of knots.

Following on from two days of relatively mild weather as a result of cloud cover and warmer winds, the region is set to be hit by south-westerly winds up to 40kmh today.

The weather bureau has warned it is going to be fairly cold, with a maximum of just 18C forecast for Ipswich.

But spare a thought for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, where they are talking about the chance of snow.

Weatherzone forecaster Graeme Brittain said although slight, there was a 20 to 30 per cent chance of sleet and snow flakes at altitudes above 1100m in the south of Stanthorpe.

"There is a possibility of wintry precipitation in the south ranges of Stanthorpe, close to the border of NSW," Mr Brittain said.

Ipswich's overnight temperatures will remain in single figures until Saturday, when another change is expected to warm things up.

