Temporary Range closures as monster Super Ts delivered

Super T girders ready for installation at the TSRC viaduct.
Super T girders ready for installation at the TSRC viaduct. Nexus
Meghan Harris
by

NEXUS has advised motorists that temporary closures of the Toowoomba Range are needed for deliveries of the Second Range Crossing Super Ts.

The temporary closures will take place in November and into 2018.

Some closure dates are listed on the Nexus website - the next is November 30 to December 1.

There will be westbound up lane closures. Detours will be via Murphys Creek Rd and the Cunningham Hwy. 

The Super Ts are are up to 38 metres long, weighing up to 90 tonnes each. They are long girders which serve as the foundation for the overpasses.

In June a major engineering challenge was accomplished when the first span of Super T girders on the viaduct were installed.

Topics:  toowoomba toowoomba second range crossing tsrc viaducts

