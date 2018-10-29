Menu
Temperatures to peak at 33C

Emma Clarke
by
29th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

THERE will be little reprieve from the hot and steamy conditions in Ipswich on the weekend with more scorching days on the forecast.

Afternoon temperatures in parts of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Lockyer regions were pushing 32C on Sunday with little breeze or cloud cover to soften the heat blow.

Forecasters expect temperatures to cool off significantly in Ipswich today with the medium chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.

Day time maximums will peak at 24C, close to 8C cooler than the weekend, before temperatures start to climb again from Tuesday.

The hottest part of the day on Tuesday will reach 27, 30C on Wednesday and back up to 31C on Thursday.

Next weekend is expected to be even hotter, with tops of 31C on Saturday and 32C on Sunday.

Temperatures in October in Ipswich historically peak at 28.5C.

Similar conditions are expected in Boonah and Gatton today, with the chance of a shower or two and highs of 23C, warming up slightly to 26C on Tuesday.

Gatton will be the hottest in the region next weekend, with highs of 33C forecast for Sunday.

It's close to 5C above the long-term October average of 28.2C.

