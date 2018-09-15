T-shirts, shorts and thongs weather on the way for Ipswich

TEMPERATURES in Ipswich will surpass 30C this weekend.

Forecasters are expecting a warm spring blast on Saturday, with day time maximums heating up to 31C, more than 5C above average. Sunday will be slightly cooler with tops of 28C while overnight temperatures on both days will drop down to between 12C and 15C.

Historical September averages in Ipswich normally range between 10.7C and 25.9C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Aditi Sharen said a trough moving in from the west would bring northerly winds and slightly warmer temperatures than average for this time of year.

"Right into the weekend it is generally mostly sunny with a very little chance of rain," Ms Sharen said.

Temperatures will return to average on Monday, between 9C and 25C, warming up slightly to day time maximums of 27C on Tuesday and 30C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ms Sharen said there was very little rain on the radar and dry conditions were expected to persist.

"It will be generally fine over the weekend with a five to 10 per cent chance of a shower on Saturday and Sunday so not very significant," she said. The continued dry conditions follow weeks of intense bush fires in Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer and Somerset council areas.

Fire bans and fire restrictions in those areas have been lifted.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews worked trough the night on Thursday to control a bush fire at Grantham late in the afternoon.

Flames threatened properties and landholders were warned they needed to have a plan in place if the fire intensified through the night.

West bound lanes of the Warrego Hwy were closed on Thursday night as fire fighters continued to back burn along the highway.

Emergency services returned to the scene on Friday morning to make sure the fire had not jumped contaminate lines but it was under control by mid-morning.