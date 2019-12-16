Menu
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Weather

Temperatures soar but take a dive for the rest of the week

Navarone Farrell
16th Dec 2019 2:00 PM

IPSWICH is sweltering through a close to record-breaking day today but there is relief in sight for the rest of the week.

The city’s December record is 43.8 degrees and according to the Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Kimber Wong.

She said the Amberley station hit 42.2C at about 12.30pm, just falling short, however Gatton sweltered through a record-breaking 43.2C.

Thanks to south-easterlies that blew through yesterday afternoon residents will have respite from the heat, Ms Wong said.

“There should be a couple of days of respite coming with the south-easterly change, it should come back down to an average temperature at 32-33C,” she said.

“Unfortunately there’s no rain predicted, it’s a very dry week. There’s a very slight change we could see some rain Sunday-Monday but that’s a long way off.”

The south-easterlies will continue today, blowing between 20-30km/h in the afternoon.

The rest of the week sits around 32-33C until Saturday where the mercury will hit 39-40C again.

The fire danger remains at severe throughout the week.

