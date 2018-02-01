Menu
Subscribe
Temperatures to plummet more than 10 degrees

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH is going to be wet and soggy for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Rain is forecast to persist right through to at least Sunday with the heaviest falls on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Conditions will ease to isolated showers on Sunday and partly cloudy into early next week.

The rain will provide some welcome relief from hot temperatures with maximums staying well clear of the 30s all week and weekend.

Temperatures will reach a fresh 24C today, 23 on Friday, the coolest all week. 25 on Saturday and on Sunday 29.

Ipswich Queensland Times
