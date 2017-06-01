Temperatures plummet to freezing as first frost appears

IF you thought it was cold yesterday morning, there's no doubt this morning was worse.

A chilling breeze greeted early morning risers as Ipswich plummeted to 1.4 degrees just before 6.30am.

That's colder than Toowoomba and only one degree warmer than the low in Kingaroy.

The Bureau of Meteorology also expected the Ipswich region to hit by patches of frost following the first frost of the season covering parts of Boonah yesterday.

Widespread frost was photographed in Warwick yesterday which was once again one of the coldest places in Queensland.

Temperatures in the town about 80km south of Toowoomba dropped to a freezing -2.4 degrees.

Applethorpe, north of Stanthorpe, Oakey and Dalby were all plunged into minus temperatures to mark the first official day of winter.

The first frost of the winter of 2017 in Toowoomba. Photo Robbie Hill

For Ipswich residents, the rest of the week is expected to be more mild with clear skies ahead for the rest of the week and minimum temperatures rising to about 8 degrees.

