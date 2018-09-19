Temperatures expected to reach 5C above average

TEMPERATURES in Ipswich could heat up to five degrees above average this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters are expecting day time maximums on Thursday to hit 30C, with overnight minimums reaching just 14C, close to 5C above average.

Temperatures today will peak at 29C, cooling off slightly to 26C later in the week.

Average September temperatures in Ipswich normally range between 10.7C and 25.9C.

BOM forecaster Annabelle Ford said today and Thursday would be the warmest all week.

"On Wednesday we have a trough coming from the south west of the state and when the happens, there are north west winds coming into the southeast ahead of the trough," Ms Ford said.

Warm and sunny days set to continue into the weekend. A gusty trough will cross the state on Saturday with possible raised #dust in the southern and western interior. pic.twitter.com/fRHzWMDA1N — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 14, 2018

"It brings warmer air from the north and inland Queensland towards the coast."

Ms Ford added while there was a slight chance of a shower or storm late on Wednesday night, any rainfall was most likely to happen further inland.

Overnight minimums will cool down later in the week and into the weekend, reaching between 10C and 11C from Friday through to Monday with the chance of a possible late shower. Day time maximums on the weekend will return to the high 20s.

Temperatures in Boonah today will range between 9C and 29C and 12C and 28C on Thursday.

Gatton will be slightly warmer, between 9C and 31C.