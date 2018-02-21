Menu
BIG COOL DOWN: Ipswich overnight temperatures to drop

Emma Clarke
by
21st Feb 2018 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM

TEMPERATURES in Ipswich today are close to half what they were this time last week.

Isolated showers will hang about from today and into the weekend with temperatures plummeting to as low as 18C overnight and struggling to reach the 30s during the day.

It's a stark comparison to the hot and humid weather that plagued the city last week when temperature consistently pushed 40C.

Showers and drizzle are expected every day until at least Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said up to 20mm could fall in Ipswich tomorrow.

"There is a slightly different system, there will be showers along the coast today and for the next few days which will start making their way inland and coming towards Ipswich," Mr Clark said.

"It will be fairly wet for the next days, tomorrow and Friday will be the main two days with between five and 20mm not out of the question on both days.

"There might be some more heavy showers. It will ease up a little on the weekend with up to 10mm forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

"It will be showering, cool and a little bit breezy for the next few days. This is pretty typical for February as it's the wettest month of the year in Queensland but it will be more noticeable after it was so hot and dry.  It's a nice relief."

