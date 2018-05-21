Temperatures drop below freezing in coldest May morning

FELT extra cold this morning?

Well that's no surprise given temperatures dropped to about 4C across Ipswich suburbs.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Amberley weather station, the closest to Ipswich, recorded a low of 1.9C at 5.45am while other regional towns dropped below freezing.

In Applethorpe, near Stanthorpe on the Southern Downs, residents shivered through a -2.8C morning while Warwick dropped to -1.9C, slightly cooler than the -1.4C recorded in Kingaroy.

This morning wasn't record breaking for Ipswich but was the coldest May morning so far.

If you hate the cold, don't worry - things will warm up a little heading into the rest of the week although the chilly mornings will continue until Thursday with lows of 4C expected.

Friday's low expected to be up to 9C ahead of a sunny weekend with tops of 25C.

The coldest Ipswich May morning on record was in 2006 when the temperature dropped below freezing to -3.1C, according to the BoM.

Ipswich forecast