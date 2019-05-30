Menu
Winter weather has arrived in southeast Queensland.
Chilly start but colder temps on way

by Elise Williams
30th May 2019 7:40 AM
QUEENSLAND is finally getting a taste of cooler weather, with temperaturates again dipping below zero in some parts of the state.

A drop in humidity and wind gusts of up to 40km/h add a slight sting to the morning chill, with tomorrow set to be worse.

While not as cold as yesterday morning, some regions, some parts of southeast Queensland woke up to minus temperatures.

In Kingaroy, it was a brisk -1.5C, and in Dalby it was -. 7.

It was a warmer start for Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts. It was 8C in Brisbane, 5.9C in Coolangatta and 6.2C at the Sunshine Coast Airport.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that tomorrowâ€™s temperature will drop a few degrees over the southeast, and with the potential for light rainfall it could make for some frosty conditions

 

Temperatures across the regions

Hughenden: 11.3C

Mareeba: 15.2C

Townsville- Fanning River Defence: 14.5C

Biloela: 6.9C

Lochington: 7.4C

Rollenston Airport: 6.0C

Blackall: 5.6C

Longreach: 5.5C

Winton: 7.3C

Urandangi: 4.7C

Windorah: 6.8C

Roma: 1.7C

Dalby: 2.5C

Oakey: -0.7C

Toowoomba: 5.2C

Warwick: 6.0 C

Wellcamp Airport: -.3C

Gayndah: 3.7C

Gympie: 2.9C

Kingaroy: -1.5C

Amberley: 3.1C

Beaudesert: 0.6C

Brisbane: 8.0C

Coolangatta: 5.9C

Gatton: 3.6C

Gold Coast Seaway: 9.3C

Nambour: 6.7C

Sunshine Coast Airport: 6.2C

