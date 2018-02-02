Menu
Temperature to drop even further as rain persists

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH is going to be wet, fresh and soggy all weekend.

The rain that set in on Thursday is expected to stick at least until late on Saturday, clearing to isolated showers on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said the patchy rain was expected for the rest of today with maximum temperatures reaching a fresh 23C.

"There is an upper trough that is driving some more rain rather than showers," Ms Gardner said.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 23 by Saturday, before warming up slightly to 29 on Sunday and 30 into early next week.

