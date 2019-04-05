Temper outburst lands banned man behind bars

A MAN whose finances are in the care of the Public Trustee caused a disturbance at the Ipswich office after he was refused access to $50 of his own money.

The disgruntled man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was told to leave the office because he had already been banned due to bad behaviour.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the man verbally abused staff, using profanities and threats.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Dan Swanson said the defendant grabbed a chair that was bolted to the floor and pulled it with force, bending it out of shape.

Sgt Swanson said the man then rammed a bicycle into the front counter. Four of the charges he faced were handled by prosecutor Cassandra Wilson from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In another incident, the man threatened an older lady with a metal wrench.

The 29-year-old Ipswich man appeared in the dock before Magistrate Andy Cridland, where he pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance at the office of the Public Trustee on March 26, 2018; trespass; causing public nuisance at Silkstone shopping village on April 7, 2018; threatening violence; obstructing police; causing wilful damage by fire; and drug and other offences.

The man was also charged after he set fire to refuse at the Booval shopping centre on September 1.

In the Silkstone incident, police said he wandered around the Woolworths supermarket for three hours while acting strangely.

The court was told he was apparently looking for a lady who worked there, having previously given her flowers.

She was not in the store that day and the court heard he began yelling at people.

When police arrived, he ran off with officers chasing him on foot.

He later threatened to bite and smash the face of one police officer, the court was told.

Other offences included assaulting a woman aged over 60 at Newtown on September 1; damaging a speed limit sign; and causing fear when armed with a knife at Eastern Heights.

The man spent seven months in custody awaiting sentence.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said the man would return to live at the supported care facility, with ongoing management of his mental health condition. Magistrate Cridland warned it was unacceptable behaviour and not to be tolerated.

The man was convicted and sentenced, with immediate release from custody.