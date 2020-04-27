Temper flares on man’s quest for cigarette lighter

RESIDENTS of a Sherwood street were saying goodnight to neighbours after a dinner when a nearby resident confronted them with a garden saw.

The irate neighbour Andrew Taylor wanted to borrow a cigarette lighter but got annoyed when told no one had one.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court, Andrew John Taylor, 28, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to demanding property with menaces at Sherwood with intent to steal on April 28, 2019; and stealing.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Crown prosecutor James Ford appeared by phone link as did defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme.

Mr Ford said after walking over to the group and asking for a lighter Taylor brandished a garden saw.

This had frightened the residents.

At the time of the incident Taylor was on parole for other offences.

Mr Ford said Taylor had considerable criminal history of drug and property offences including burglary and receiving tainted property.

“It was observed that he may have been under the influence at the time,” he said.

“He has continued his use of illicit substances and deemed unsuitable for a community service work order.”

The maximum penalty for a menace with intent to take property charge is three years jail.

The court heard the extent of Taylor’s menacing behaviour was in “pointing the saw” when he became agitated.

Mr Seaholme said it was not a particularly serious example of this type of offending and little planning went into it.

Taylor had since spent 336 days in pre-sentence custody that also involved other charges.

Mr Seaholme said a suspended sentence might be appropriate in all the circumstances.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Taylor was carrying the 30cm garden saw at the time he asked about a lighter.

When told no one had a lighter he became aggressive and pointed the saw toward them, making the comment that there were two houses and no one had a lighter.

There was no further threat as Taylor walked away.

Police found him trying to enter a nearby unit and believing him to be affected by substances Taylor was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the matter was somewhat bizarre and may have been induced by drugs.

Taylor was sentenced to three months jail, wholly suspended for 12 months. His existing parole order was not cancelled.