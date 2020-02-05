Temper flares in road rage incident

A MAN has been sentenced for his second road rage offence after losing his temper at being cut off in traffic.

An Ipswich court heard Mitchell Hill took his anger out on the driver of a van, punching the window and smashing the glass, and cutting his own arm.

“Give me a good reason why a road rage offender shouldn’t go to jail,” Magistrate Brian Kucks asked defence lawyer Amy Zanders.

Mitchell Robert Hill, 21, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to wilful damage to a motor vehicle at Acacia Ridge on June 6, 2019; and driving a motor vehicle when his licence was SPER suspended at Bellbird Park on September 9.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the road rage incident began when one of the drivers tried to push in front of the other when two lanes merged at Inala.

Hill, driving a blue Camry, had pulled up beside the man’s van and was accused of throwing a plastic bottle.

The van driver kept going, but Hill later stopped behind the van at Beaudesert Rd and got out, verbally abusing the other driver and smashing the side window.

Sgt Caldwell said Hill called police twice. In the first call he said a white van had cut him off, alleging the van driver tried to drive away after a collision.

Hill called back telling the operator he had punched the van’s window and smashed it.

When the call-taker said that was not the right thing to do, Hill began swearing.

Hill showed police a phone recording he made of damage to his car.

Sgt Caldwell said no restitution was sought for damage and both men admitted to being involved in road rage.

In reply to why Hill shouldn’t go to jail, Ms Zanders cited his young age, with Hill receiving help for mental health issues.

“Have you got a burning desire to go to jail?” Mr Kucks asked Hill.

“To cap it all off you were on bail for a road rage-related offence that you subsequently got a term of imprisonment (suspended) for.”

Hill was fined $1000. For the driving unlicensed offence Hill was fined $450 and disqualified for two months.