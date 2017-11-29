Telstra's 4G technology arriving in rural town

ROSEVALE residents are about to access to the Telstra 4G network.

A new tower has been proposed for the town south-west of Ipswich.

Telstra plans to build the mobile tower, described as a "small cell" facility, along Rosevale-Aratula Rd.

A Telstra tower already exists on the block.

The new tower will introduce Telstra's 4G Technology to Rosevale. It will process data and can be used to make voice calls with a 4G phone that has VOLTE capability.

The proposed upgrade is out for public consultation until December 14.

Residents can make a submission by emailing Patrick.krusi@visionstream.com.au.