Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Telstra is planning on building a new telecommunications facility to improve 4G service in South Ripley.
Telstra is planning on building a new telecommunications facility to improve 4G service in South Ripley.
Council News

Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

Lachlan Mcivor
1st Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TELSTRA is planning on building a new telecommunications facility to improve 4G service in one of Ipswich’s fastest growing suburbs.

Visionstream Australia has submitted a development application on behalf of Telstra to Ipswich City Council to erect the tower in South Ripley.

Optus is also in the process of getting approval to build a mobile phone base station in Ripley.

The telco’s proposal planned for 1387-1435 Ripley Rd is part of round four of the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspot Program.

“The proposal is necessary to provide improved 4G telecommunications services within

the South Ripley area and surrounding localities,” the application noted.

LOCAL NEWS: Meatworkers left in dark with future of plant unclear

“The site has been identified as the most appropriate location for the new facility given the site-specific coverage objectives of the facility.”

The proposal includes installing a 40m monopole, six antennas on a headframe, an equipment shelter, a new property pole to power the site, a new access route within the property and a new crossover on Ripley Rd.

“In order to remedy the lack of mobile phone coverage in the aforementioned areas Telstra wishes to establish a new mobile telecommunications base station facility the subject site,” the application noted.

“Telstra carefully examined a range of possible deployment options in the area before concluding that a new telecommunications facility at the subject site would be the most

appropriate solution to provide necessary mobile phone coverage.

READ MORE: 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

“Importantly, the proposed facility will provide enhanced mobile phone coverage to the surrounding area, to ensure quality of coverage for users.

“The area surrounding the coverage area includes only one single other facility, a 30m

monopole approximately 4km north of the coverage area.

“Given the height of the tower, the distance from the coverage area and the presence of existing Telstra equipment on the facility, it was not considered possible to provide coverage to the required area.

“A new telecommunications facility is required.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage has emerged of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country pub, apparently thumbing their nose at strict virus safety rules for licensed...

        • 1st Sep 2020 5:24 AM
        New hospital job provides voice for indigenous people

        Premium Content New hospital job provides voice for indigenous people

        News The new head of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health has been named for the...

        ‘Signing with Sony like arranged marriage’: Dami Im

        Premium Content ‘Signing with Sony like arranged marriage’: Dami Im

        Music Queensland singer Dami Im is dropping her next single under a new recording deal...

        Lucky Ipswich outlet a hotspot for scratchie winners

        Premium Content Lucky Ipswich outlet a hotspot for scratchie winners

        News Feeling lucky? New research has been released by the Lott on where big winners have...