TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

David Stuart

Telstra customers are reporting mobile internet outages, with service dropping in and out all morning.

There has been a spike in complaints from about 8am, with a majority of complaints coming from New South Wales.

However, Telstra has service issues with the 3G and 4G networks in Gladstone, and 3G and NBN issues across parts of the Sunshine Coast including Buderim, Mons, Sippy Downs, Mooloolaba, Forest Glen and Mountain Creek. Other sites may also be affected.


Many have taken to social media in a bid to ask the telco what's going on.

A number of customers are claiming it's a DNS (Domain Name System) issue, with some suggesting that Telstra customers could change their DNS to 8.8.8.8 to use Google's free alternative DNS system until the problem is fixed.

While Telstra's social media customer service agents are busily responding to complaints, the telco has not officially addressed the technical issues online.

