Telstra line fix costs homes and businesses

FRUSTRATED: Ipswich builder Shane Earle was left without phone or internet services this week due to a damaged Telstra cable. Andrew Korner

NORTH Ipswich homes and businesses were left without phone or internet services this week as Telstra technicians worked to fix a damaged cable.

Builder Shane Earle was among the disgruntled customers who said they were not notified of a fault which required repairs this week, resulting in a loss of service from Monday evening.

Mr Earle and another Pine Mountain Rd business, which lost two days' trading and about $1500 of revenue as a result of the outage, said their service returned yesterday morning.

"They should have told us about it," Mr Earle said.

"I run a construction company which means I've got bills and workers to pay.

"While I don't mind not paying bills, I do worry about not being able to pay my workers.

"When I rang Telstra, I found out a fault was declared a few weeks ago after the rain.

"The repair affected an area 200m long.

"You would think they would have notified the affected customers in advance."

The Workshops Rail Museum was also affected, but continued to operate despite being forced to send some staff into Brisbane to work during the outage.

A Queensland Museum Network spokesperson said the outage affected The Workshops from Tuesday morning.

"All calls are diverting to the main switch within the Queensland Museum Network."

Telstra confirmed its technicians had been working to repair a damaged cable that had been disrupting fixed line services in North Ipswich.

Telstra Regional general manager May Boisen said the reason Telstra did not individually notify residents of the problem was that the process of corresponding with non-Telstra customers would have delayed the repairs.

"In order to complete repairs, some other customers' services had to be disrupted and we apologise for any inconvenience this caused," Ms Boisen said yesterday

"The majority of customers are now back online.

"Time is of the essence when repairing damage and in these instances we provide information on interruptions on our website.

"We assure our customers we are working as quickly as possible to restore everyone's services."