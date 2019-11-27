Telstra advises potential outages as upgrades roll out

Site outages will be kept to a minimum and Telstra apologises for the potential outages.

AUSTRALIA'S biggest telco, Telstra has announced it is upgrading its mobile network around Redbank Plains.

It said mobile service may be impacted at various times for 12 days, beginning November 28.

The company said as this upgrade work needs to be carried out during daylight hours for health and safety reasons, its technicians need to switch off some sectors which support mobile services in the area.

This will result in some disruption to mobile services in the area.

Every effort will be made to reduce the impact to our customers, and we apologise for any inconvenience, the company said.

Upgrades, work and testing are to be completed prior to December 12.

