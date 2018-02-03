Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Tell us in your own words and win

WE LOVE words, here at the QT.

And we know many of you do too, judging by our growing audience across print and online.

We get a great deal of feedback and contributions from readers, largely in the form of letters to the editor.

No Caption
No Caption

And to encourage it further, we today launch a 'Letter of the Week' competition.

We've teamed up with sponsor HarperCollins to reward the best letter writer each week with a brand new book.

The competition will run weekly, and opens today.

The first winner will be named on the letters page next Saturday.

All letters received between Saturday and Thursday each week will be eligible for the prize.

This month's book prize is The Woman in the Window by AJ Finn. It debuted at No 1 on the NYT best seller list in the US and is a gripping psychological thriller about an agoraphobic woman who believes she has witnessed a horrible crime in a neighbouring house.

So how do you win it? And what will constitute the criteria for letter of the week? It could be a number of things. Great opinion on a controversial issue; humour; excellent technical writing or just someone opening themselves up with raw personal feelings. It's subjective, like much of what we do. So get writing (entry details on Your Voice, page 19) as it's now even more worthwhile.

Topics:  letters queensland times

Ipswich City Council
$5b defence deal just the beginning

premium_icon $5b defence deal just the beginning

A GERMAN company’s bid to build 225 state-of-the-art combat vehicles in Queensland is dwarfed by its plan to transform the state into an export hub and share in...

premium_icon Rail services across Qld to be cut during Games

Half-hourly weekend services are expected to be cut back to hourly services everywhere but the Gold Coast line for the Commonwealth Games.

Plan to free-up scarce train drivers so Gold Coast services can arrive

Snake-catcher's associate glad 'sad chapter' is over

Dallas Holland's partner, Tina Morley and his mother Julie Reid outside the Brisbane court. Morley was back in court two days later, this time as part of a trio of drug offenders including a snake catcher and his uncle.

Trio on drug charges includes snake removalist and truckie's fiancee

Booming Ipswich locked in congestion catch-up

Ipswich Motorway traffic at Goodna. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

City leaders call on state to deliver on transport spending

Local Partners