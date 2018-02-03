Tell us in your own words and win

WE LOVE words, here at the QT.

And we know many of you do too, judging by our growing audience across print and online.

We get a great deal of feedback and contributions from readers, largely in the form of letters to the editor.

No Caption

And to encourage it further, we today launch a 'Letter of the Week' competition.

We've teamed up with sponsor HarperCollins to reward the best letter writer each week with a brand new book.

The competition will run weekly, and opens today.

The first winner will be named on the letters page next Saturday.

All letters received between Saturday and Thursday each week will be eligible for the prize.

This month's book prize is The Woman in the Window by AJ Finn. It debuted at No 1 on the NYT best seller list in the US and is a gripping psychological thriller about an agoraphobic woman who believes she has witnessed a horrible crime in a neighbouring house.

So how do you win it? And what will constitute the criteria for letter of the week? It could be a number of things. Great opinion on a controversial issue; humour; excellent technical writing or just someone opening themselves up with raw personal feelings. It's subjective, like much of what we do. So get writing (entry details on Your Voice, page 19) as it's now even more worthwhile.