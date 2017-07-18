Tell us how chronic pain has affected you

CHRONIC pain is a disabling and debilitating condition that can impact every aspect of a person's existence - from their ability to work to their overall enjoyment of life.

On top of the physical burden of living with constant pain, people with chronic pain also face significant financial and emotional burdens, and are particularly susceptible to mental health issues, like anxiety and also depression.

We know that many people with chronic pain believe that the existing system is woefully inadequate when it comes to treating their debilating pain.

We want to hear from your readers - what's working, what isn't working, and what do you think would be a better way to manage chronic pain in Australia?

National Pain Week (July 24-30, 2017) aims to destigmatise the experiences of people living with chronic pain.

It hops to reduce the isolation many feel, and to raise awareness within the wider community.

As a community, we need to manage pain together.

I strongly encourage your readers to share their stories, experiences and ideas on the www.nationalpainweek. org.au website, or on social media, using the hashtag #NPW2017.

On behalf of the one in five Australians living with chronic pain, thank you for your support.

Dr CORALIE WALES

President, Chronic Pain Australia