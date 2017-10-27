Tell council what you're wheelie thinking

HAVE YOUR SAY: The Scenic Rim Regional Council want to hear your thoughts about waste collection.

ARE you happy or not impressed with your current kerbside waste collection services?

Whether your feedback is good or bad, the Scenic Rim Council want to hear your thoughts or issues.

Mayor Greg Christensen said council would soon be going to tender on a new long-term waste collection contract for 2019 onwards and wanted community input to help inform the process.

"Before we commence the contract process, we want to capture feedback and ideas from the community about what residents and businesses would like to see included as part of a future suite of services,” Cr Christensen said.

"Council owns and operates a landfill at Bromelton where the region's waste is disposed of. Council is committed to managing this resource well and to do this we need to be mindful of what is being sent to landfill.

"This is an opportunity for residents to comment on how we should be diverting waste streams away from the landfill and how we manage the waste disposed of by our residents and businesses.

"The community ultimately plays a critical role in shaping the future direction of waste collection as the end user of these services.”

The survey will be available on the Have Your Say section of Council's website until Sunday, November 12.

By completing the survey, respondents will go into the draw to win an Apple iPad 32GB or a Zero Waste Starter Kit (terms and conditions apply).

To complete the waste survey log onto www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au/have-your-say.