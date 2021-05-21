Tehan opens up on awkward UK attack

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the free-trade deal was nearly complete. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nicole Cleary

Dan Tehan insists a free-trade deal with the United Kingdom is imminent despite reports Boris Johnson’s cabinet is split over the landmark agreement.

Before the Trade Minister arrived in London during his recent whirlwind tour of Europe and England, Mr Tehan was confronted with taunts in the press from allies of his UK counterpart who branded the coalition frontbencher “inexperienced”.

Speaking candidly at a function on Friday, he detailed how he was wrapping up a chaotic day of negotiations and travel when a story broke in the English press about how the nation’s trade secretary Liz Truss was planning to force Mr Tehan to “show us the colour of their money”.

Sources close to Ms Truss were reported by the UK’s Telegraph to have said Mr Tehan was “inexperienced compared to Liz” and the recently appointed Australian trade minister needed to “show that he can play at this level”.

“She plans to sit him down in the Locarno Room (in the UK Foreign Office) in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours,” a source was quoted to have said.

Dan Tehan said Liz Truss was ‘very gracious’ about the awkward reports. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

During a guest appearance at the Australian British Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Mr Tehan said he was on his way to London after crucial economic meetings when “the uncomfortable chair story broke”.

“So you're on the plane reading it, thinking about it, and then obviously very focused on everything I was doing in France and hopped on the plane to fly an hour to England,” he said.

“I wasn't quite sure, given this article had appeared, as to what the reception might be when I got to the UK.”

But the minister said Ms Truss “very graciously” called him as soon as he arrived to apologise for the reports and clear the air.

“I thought it was very good of her to do that and I was greatly appreciative of that,” he said.

“From then, we had the odd joke about it, which was great, but the warmth of the welcome was exceptional and we literally just got down to work.”

Mr Tehan said he was confident the free-trade deal would be finalised in coming weeks, shrugging off suggestions the British cabinet was split over the agreement.

“I’ve been having very positive discussions with my UK counterpart Liz Truss, obviously we spent two days together in deep negotiations about five weeks ago,” he said.

“Since then, every Friday night we've been meeting, seeking to enhance the negotiations. I’ll be meeting with her again tonight.

“I remain very confident we can get an outcome by early June.”

