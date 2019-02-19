Teen's Valentine's Day horror

WHAT should have been a romantic occasion turned into a terrifying ordeal for a teenage girl when her jealous lover spat on her, punched her in the face, and made her hide under a bed threatening to hold her hostage and kill her.

Neighbours, alerted by yelling, called police to the nasty Valentine's Day domestic incident.

The angry 19-year-old man locked the doors and Ipswich police had to force entry.

The man, now aged 20, appeared at Ipswich District Court and pleaded guilty to the domestic violence offences of assaults causing bodily harm; threatening violence by choking/strangulation/suffocation on February 14, 2018; and assault.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the girl was 16 at the time and had been in a relationship with the man for 12 months when the assaults took place.

He said the couple was walking to shops and arguing when the man spat in her face.

Back at the house he punched her in the face. She then yelled, and the man grabbed her around the neck from behind and threw her to the floor.

The violent act caused a chip to her front tooth.

Mr Wilkins said the man grabbed her by the neck and "walked her" back into the house and punched her several times to the neck, face and arm, as she yelled at him to stop.

The court was told he hit her again.

"Neighbours across the road heard the commotion and called police," Mr Wilkins said.

Police said the victim suffered bruises to her face and arms, and scratches and redness to her neck area.

Mr Wilkins said when police knocked on the door the man grabbed a kitchen knife and made the young woman hide under the bed, telling her that if she made any noise he would hold her hostage and stab her to death.

When police got inside she was found under the bed.

The Crown sought a jail term of 12 months with supervised parole. The man had spent one month in custody before getting bail.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said it would be "an error of sentencing for the young man", if he was jailed.

He said for a man aged 20 rehabilitation was a significant feature in sentencing and he had no prior offences of violence.

The man acknowledged he had difficulties with cannabis and instructed he was "cutting down".

"He presents as a shy, quietly spoken Aboriginal boy, not yet 21," Mr Kissick said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said his conduct was both violent and degrading to the girl, and committed out of jealousy.

"She must have been utterly terrified," he said.

"Your conduct was disgraceful, utterly cowardly.

"You need to learn very quickly to respect women. Hopefully your grandmother will be able to help you."

Judge Horneman-Wren said he would not be returning to jail but he must be punished in a way that would aid his rehabilitation.

He warned him that he must totally cut out his drug use as he would be drug tested.

The man was sentenced to nine months jail and granted immediate parole.