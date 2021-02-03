Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

A Lockyer Valley teenager has tried to protect his mum, but in the process, landed himself a court date and a hefty fine.

When Lockyer Valley teenager Cody Roberts saw a man who had allegedly knocked his mother’s teeth out, he tried to take the law into own hands and exact revenge.

Police alleged Roberts, 19, texted those who allegedly assaulted his mum that they could handle things two ways – “with the cops or without”.

It was also heard that Roberts made threats to “sort out” the person who assaulted his mum, during his appearance at the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 1.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor detailed Roberts’ case, and said when police spoke to him on December 2, the teenager stated he “didn’t care and was protecting his family”.

Roberts appeared for two charges – committing a public nuisance and using a carriage service to menace, harass cause offence. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Sergeant Al Windsor said on November 30, Roberts was escorted from Woolworths Plainland shopping centre for committing a public nuisance, after threatening another customer and trying to engage in a fight.

“He approached someone known to him (a male) near the self-serve counter and said to that person loosely, ‘hey fatgirl, I’m Kylie Roberts’ son Cody. I’m after you. You stomped on my mother’,” sergeant Windsor said.

The conversation was heard by nearby staff and Roberts then invited the person to come outside to fight.

Roberts was then escorted out of the store by Woolworths staff and left the premises.

Roberts was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said in both circumstances, his client was coming to his mother’s aid.

“She had been previously seriously assaulted where her teeth were knocked out,” Mr Ryan said.

“He says he has been disappointed in police action in the past when his mother was assaulted by a former boyfriend.

“He said they contacted police and it took three hours for police to arrive and there wasn’t a satisfactory outcome.”

Mr Ryan told Magistrate Damien Carroll that police were continuing to investigate his mother’s case.

“He also understands his behaviour wasn’t appropriate, which is why he has taken on mental health referrals,” Mr Ryan said.

Mr Carroll told Roberts he couldn’t take the law into his own hands.

“I appreciate you are very protective of your mother,” Mr Carroll said.

“The police are investigating, and you might not be happy with the progress of the investigation, but that doesn’t give you any justification to take the law into your own hands.

“It won’t be tolerated.”

Roberts was fined $1000 for both charges and ordered to pay within six months, or he would be forced to complete 50 hours of community service.

A conviction was recorded.