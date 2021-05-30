Menu
NSW Police are investigating. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Teens stabbed during house party brawl

by Frances Vinall
30th May 2021 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM

A house party has turned violent in Sydney’s east with four teenagers, including a 16-year-old, rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

NSW Police are investigating after emergency services were called to the address in Adams Avenue, Malabar, just after 10pm Saturday following reports of a fight.

A group of males fled the scene leaving behind four teenagers with stab wounds and lacerations, a NSW Police spokesperson said.

The teenagers – aged 16, 18 and two aged 17 – were treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to hospital.

Police have been told the fight involved four male teenagers from the house party and a group of unknown males, who attended in a vehicle and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The stabbing brawl took place outside the house party, police believe.

The victims’ injuries are not considered life threatening.

A crime scene was established and specialist forensic police were called in to comb the area.

Detectives from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

