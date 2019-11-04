Menu
Two teens have been charged for a ram raid at a Springfield jewellery store.
Teens arrested for stealing car, ram raiding jewellery store

4th Nov 2019
IPSWICH detectives have charged two teenagers following investigations into a ram raid at a Springfield Central shopping centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police will allege a vehicle stolen from a Norfolk St, Springfield Lake home in the evening of November 2 was driven into the roller doors of the Main St shopping centre shortly before 1am, Sunday.

Police will allege the vehicle, containing three males, crashed through the doors and came to rest inside the centre.

The offenders then smashed their way inside a jewellery store using crowbars before smashing display cabinets and stealing jewellery.

Hearing the commotion, a 39-year-old female cleaner attended the scene and was allegedly confronted by one of the males who was holding a knife.

Three male contractors working nearby came to the woman's assistance.

A brief struggle ensued between the three male offenders as the contractors tried to prevent them leaving in the stolen car.

During this time, it will be alleged two of the contractors sustained non-life-threatening injuries - a 39-year-old Bellbowrie man sustained a small laceration to his arm and a 42-year-old Redbank Plains man sustained a single stab wound to his back.

The third contractor, a 21-year-old Bellbowrie man was not injured.

The offenders fled on foot with police arriving and arresting a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old in the nearby vicinity.

A quantity of jewellery was located inside the stolen vehicle as well as scattered on the floor of the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old Kingston boy has been charged with child under 18 commit armed robbery (in company, using personal violence and wounding), enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

An 18-year-old Logan Central man has been charged with armed robbery (in company, using personal violence and wounding), enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

