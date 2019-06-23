Teen’s miraculous escape from building collapse

A teenage boy is lucky not to be hury after the cieling caved in. Picture: Seven News

A teenage boy has miraculously escaped unscathed when the ceiling of his home suddenly caved in on Saturday.

The teenager was about to walk into his lounge room when the ceiling of his Lathlain home in Perth, Western Australia, collapsed right in front of him, 7 News reports.

Michael Connolly had been at home alone playing video games in the lounge just moments earlier.

"The most important thing is that nobody got hurt," Michael's father, Martin, told 7 News.

"My son was freaking out (but) he's fine."

It's estimated to cost at least $30,000 to repair the ceiling.

"I just said we can replace all of this, but you can't replace life," Martin said.

It's believed a strong gust of wind is to blame for incident.

Former AFL player Xavier Ellis is facing a hefty repair bill after his ceiling also caved in.

The radio host captured the moment, posting the footage on Instagram with the caption: "When the new house has had enough. Jesus!! Lucky the little man had left the play room."

A weather warning remains in place for parts of the state.