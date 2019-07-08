Teens' luxury car taste leads cops on 100km helicopter chase

PolAir helped track a stolen car for more than 100km after two teenagers stole it from a family garage.

A FAMILY dog woke up sleeping residents to the sounds of their luxury car being stolen by teenagers who led police on a lengthy chase for more than 100km.

On Friday morning, two teens broke into a Mimosa Crescent home at Currimundi and used the remote to unlock the garage door to where an Audi was parked.

Kawana police officer-in-charge Mark Cordwell said the family woke when their pet dog started to bark, but the offenders acted quickly.

"They heard the vehicle running and the car was already being driven away," he said.

Senior Sergeant Cordwell said PolAir tracked the car for more than 100km before it was located at Ipswich late on Saturday night.

Several similar incidents have been reported across the Sunshine Coast this year with police urging residents to conceal their keys from opportunistic thieves at night.

"People really need to keep everything secure and be vigilant with this sort of behaviour," Snr Sgt Cordwell said.

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested and charged with relevant car theft offences.