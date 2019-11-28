Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

HAMIS Burke, 19, was out with mates when he became an important part of a rescue mission on Monday.

The jetskiing enthusiast was leaving Somerset Dam, jetski in tow, after camping with his cousin and friends.

While passing through Esk, Hamish was stopped by police.

Hamish with Constables Madelane Hoffman and Rebecca Schafferius.

"The police flew past us with lights and sirens going," Hamish said.

"And then they did a U-turn behind us and started following me."

Hamish pulled over, thinking the car would drive past but it didn't and the police told him to follow them.

"They wanted me to keep going so I just ended up following them," he said.

They drove as a fleet until they reached an inlet coming off Wivenhoe Dam - and that's when Constables Madelane Hoffman and Rebecca Schafferius told Hamish they wanted to use the jetski he had been towing.

"It wasn't until after we launched the jetski that another officer came and told us what was happening," Hamish said.

"All I knew was that they wanted my jetski and I said that's fine - then they said they had to go get someone out of the dam," Hamish said.

Constable Rebecca Schafferius and Constable Madelane Hoffman spotted a jet ski being towed on the highway as they rushed to the scene.

A solo mission gone wrong landed a 46-year-old sailor in hot water on Monday, when windy conditions and choppy water on Wivenhoe Dam caused his boat to capsize.

The man tried to remove water from his boat but was washed into the middle of the dam in a current.

Lowood Constable Rebecca Schafferius said the distress call came across the police radio.

"I rang the lady who rang in and she said her friend was sailing on Wivenhoe Dam and was in trouble and that he had drifted about a kilometre into the lake," Const Schafferius said.

Heading toward the lake, Const Schafferius and Const Hoffman discussed how a boat would be handy, given the situation.

"Funnily enough, after getting the job, we had both commented about the number of times you see a boat being towed on the road but there never being one when you need it," Const Schafferius said.

"When we saw the guy towing the jetski, we could not believe our luck."

With the help of the jetski and one other member of the public in a boat, the man was brought to safety by Const Hoffman and Const Schafferius.