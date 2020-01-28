Menu
Teens injured after wrapping car around tree

by Luke Mortimer
28th Jan 2020 2:39 PM
Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have reportedly avoided serious injury after a car lost control on a roundabout and slammed into a tree on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Brockman Way at Pacific Pines about 11.45am.

The Holden sedan collided with a tree on the median strip while travelling northbound, crumpling the passenger side of the vehicle.

A teenage male driver suffered a laceration while a teenage female passenger was left with abrasions.

She was stuck in the car and had to be freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The teens were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

