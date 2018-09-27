Menu
Crime

Teen's future 'not bright' if drug use continues

Ross Irby
by
27th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A TEEN on probation for an arson offence landed back before an Ipswich judge after breaching the order.

Jamie Paul Wieland, 18, this week pleaded guilty to the breach at Ipswich District Court.

In the Crown case, the court heard Wieland had previously been before the court and punished after being found with 13 clip seal bags that held small quantities of a crystal substance, methylamphetamine, weighing 1.13g.

He also had 4.4g of marijuana.

Wieland had previously pleaded guilty to the arson of a motor vehicle and a graffiti offence and was sentenced to 14 months' probation.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Wieland had been convicted of burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle while on bail.

"If you continue using drugs, particularly methylamphetamine, your future is not bright," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced him to complete 40 hours of community service.

