Killed instantly: Teen dies in horror crash
A teenager is dead after he slammed his ute into a parked flat bed tow truck in Sydney's north this morning.
The horror crash took place on Duffy Ave about 1.20am.
It is understood the metal tray of the tow truck struck the teen upon impact, killing him instantly.
His male passenger, believed to be in his teens was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident. Seven News is reporting police will look into whether alcohol was a factor.
A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.